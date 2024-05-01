CAL: Prince Purple Rain @ Hard Rock Live - 6/14/24

Classic Albums Live features the finest studio musicians performing classic rock albums LIVE note for note, cut for cut. This time it’s Prince “Purple Rain” at Hard Rock Live on June 14th, 2024.
To purchase tickets, click here.
©2024 Cox Media Group
Classic Albums Live features the finest studio musicians performing classic rock albums LIVE note for note, cut for cut. This time it’s Prince “Purple Rain” at Hard Rock Live on June 14th, 2024.
To purchase tickets, click here.
©2024 Cox Media Group
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy