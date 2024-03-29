Chris Brown @ Kia Center - 7/13/24

STAR 94.5 Chris Brown

Chris Brown brings his 11:11 TOUR to Orlando on July 13.

Chris Brown is a renowned American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, known for his multifaceted talents and contributions to the music industry.

He gained widespread recognition with his debut self-titled album “Chris Brown” in 2005, which featured the hit single “Run It!” and catapulted him to stardom. Throughout his career, Brown has continued to release chart-topping albums and singles, showcasing his versatility in R&B, hip hop, and pop genres. Beyond music, he has also ventured into acting, appearing in films such as “Stomp the Yard” and “Takers.”

Brown remains an influential figure in the entertainment industry, celebrated for his artistic prowess and stage presence.

