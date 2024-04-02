Details Here on the Healthy Start Coalition of Orange County Celebration of Motherhood Benefit Break

Healthy Start, Celebration of Motherhood

The Healthy Start Coalition of Orange County (HSCOC) believes that every baby deserves a healthy start!

Please consider making a difference in the health of our community by purchasing individual tickets or by becoming a sponsor of our upcoming fundraising and awareness event, Celebration of Motherhood. Celebration of Motherhood will be held on Friday, May 10th, 2024, from 9:00 am - 11:00 am, at the Harry P. Leu Gardens (1920 N Forest Ave., Orlando, FL 32803).

For more information, call 228-1481 or info@healthystartorlando.com.

HSCOC, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve maternal-child health through community partnerships, began in 1992 as part of a statewide initiative to reduce Florida’s high infant mortality rate.

