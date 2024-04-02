Details Here on the Healthy Start Coalition of Orange County Celebration of Motherhood Benefit Break

Healthy Start, Celebration of Motherhood

The Healthy Start Coalition of Orange County (HSCOC) believes that every baby deserves a healthy start!

Please consider making a difference in the health of our community by purchasing individual tickets or by becoming a sponsor of our upcoming fundraising and awareness event, Celebration of Motherhood. Celebration of Motherhood will be held on Friday, May 10th, 2024, from 9:00 am - 11:00 am, at the Harry P. Leu Gardens (1920 N Forest Ave., Orlando, FL 32803).

For more information, call 228-1481 or info@healthystartorlando.com.

HSCOC, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve maternal-child health through community partnerships, began in 1992 as part of a statewide initiative to reduce Florida’s high infant mortality rate.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!