Enter To Win 2-day Tickets To Funk Fest

Funk Fest

Funk Fest returns to the Central Florida Fairgrounds with an incredible 2024 line-up on Friday, June 14th & Saturday, June 15th, 2024.

Enter below between March 30th - April 28th for your opportunity to win a pair of 2-Day tickets!

Get tickets at FunkFestTour.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 30th - April 28th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of Funk Fest 2024 tickets at Central Florida Fairgrounds on Friday, June 14th & Saturday, June 15th, 2024. ARV = $260. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group