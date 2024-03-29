Enter To Win 2-day Tickets To Funk Fest

Funk Fest

Funk Fest returns to the Central Florida Fairgrounds with an incredible 2024 line-up on Friday, June 14th & Saturday, June 15th, 2024.

Enter below between March 30th - April 28th for your opportunity to win a pair of 2-Day tickets!

Get tickets at FunkFestTour.com.

HRDB

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 30th - April 28th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of Funk Fest 2024 tickets at Central Florida Fairgrounds on Friday, June 14th & Saturday, June 15th, 2024. ARV = $260. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!