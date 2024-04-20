Win Front Row Tickets & Dinner at Marlow’s Tavern

STAR 94.5

Don’t miss R&B singer/songwriters Tamia & Joe co-headlining tour at Addition Financial Arena on October 19th, 2024!

You could score the ultimate Mother’s Day gift that includes a pair of front row tickets to the show and a $100 gift card to treat yourself to the new menu items at Marlow’s Tavern! ! Enter below between April 20th - May 10th for your opportunity to win.

For more info. on the show, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 20th - May 10th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Official Rules: star945.com. Prize: One pair (2) of front row tickets to see Tamia & Joe in concert at the Additional Financial Arena on 10/19/24 and $100 Marlow Tavern gift card. ARV = $200. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

