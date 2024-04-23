Jhene Aiko @ Kia Center - 7/6/24

Jhene Aiko

Orlando vibes on high! Jhené Aiko brings The Magic Hour Tour to Kia Center on Saturday, July 6.

Jhené Aiko is a highly acclaimed singer, songwriter and poet. Aiko began her career in the entertainment industry at a young age. She gained recognition for her soulful and ethereal vocal style, which effortlessly blends R&B, hip hop, and alternative influences.

Aiko’s breakthrough came with her mixtape “Sailing Soul(s)” in 2011, followed by her debut studio album “Souled Out” in 2014, which received critical acclaim and solidified her place in the music scene. Her introspective lyrics often explore themes of love, loss, and spirituality, resonating deeply with her audience.

Throughout her career, Aiko has collaborated with numerous artists, including Big Sean, Drake, and Childish Gambino, further showcasing her versatility and artistry. Her music has garnered widespread praise and accolades, earning her multiple Grammy Award nominations.

