LUNG FORCE Run/Walk - May 4th

LUNG FORCE Run/Walk

Join STAR 94.5′s JoJo at the 10th Annual LUNG FORCE Run/Walk at Baldwin Park on May 4th from 8a-12p!

Join us and turn small steps into bold strides toward a world without lung cancer and lung disease. The 10th Annual LUNG FORCE Run/Walk - Orlando, presented by AdventHealth, provides critical funds for lifesaving research, early detection initiatives, and awareness outreach to vulnerable communities. It doesn’t matter how you roll, whether you like to saunter, power-walk or stroll.  There’s a Walk Your Way virtual option for those who can’t make it to the event.

Register today and save your spot. For contact and registration info, click here.

