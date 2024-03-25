STAR 94.5′s Mother’s Day Celebration Concert Tickets & Info

STAR 94.5

Join us for a night of celebrating moms and music at STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual Mother’s Day Celebration Concert starring nine time Stella Award winner Charles Jenkins performing his biggest inspirational hits on Thursday, May 9th. Plus, Stella & Dove Award winner VaShawn Mitchell who will also take the stage for a live performance at Majestic Life Church in Orlando. Show time is 7pm.

Tickets are on-sale HERE.

Plus fun contests with mom that include:

- Mom sporting the biggest hat (measured by width) to win a $100 Visa gift card for first place. Visit the STAR 94.5 table by 7pm so we can measure your hat!

- Best Dressed Mom Contest (roaming judges) to win a $100 Visa gift card for first place.

- Best Singer Contest for the mom who can sing her heart out and win a $100 Visa gift card for first place. Competition is limited to the first six moms to register at the STAR 94.5 table by 7pm.

Special thank you to event partner McCoy Federal Credit Union.

McCoy Federal Credit Union





