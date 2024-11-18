You Could Win Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton Tickets with JoJo

Fantasia

You could win tickets to see Grammy award winning superstar Fantasia with special guest Anthony Hamilton in concert at Addition Financial Arena on April 25th, 2025. Listen to JoJo this week (11/18-11/22) inside the 2pm hour for your opportunity to win!

🎟️ Pre-sale: Wednesday, November 20 at 10am | Code: LOVE

🎟️ Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10am. Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 18th - November 22nd, 2024. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Be the designated caller at 321-204-7298. Up to five (5) winners. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Fantasia live on 4/25/25 at Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





