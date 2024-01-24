You Could Win Lunch Delivered To You With Free Lunch Friday

Free Lunch Friday

STAR 94.5 has partnered with Freeman Injury Law for Free Lunch Friday! You could win a visit by the STAR Street Team with delicious lunch for you and up to 9 co-workers!

Nominate your workplace below for your opportunity to win with STAR 94.5′s Free Lunch Friday presented by Freeman Injury Law. Injured in an accident? Call 407-999-9999.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 1st, 2024 - December 12th, 2024. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected per month in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Delivery of lunch for up to ten at winner’s workplace on date to be determined by WCFB-FM . ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

