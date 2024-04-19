50 Cent honored with own day in Shreveport, Louisiana, after opening G-Unit Studios in the city

50 Cent's launch of a G-Unit Film & TV Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana, has earned him his own day in the city.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux presented the entrepreneur, born Curtis Jackson, with a key to the city during the unveiling ceremony Thursday, proclaiming April 18 as Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Day.

“As someone who’s always believed in the transformative power of music, film and television, I’m really excited to show you the expansion of film and television through G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport," 50 Cent said in part.

He later expressed his thoughts of the mayor on Instagram, writing, "Mayor Tom Arceneaux really cares about people, I talked to him today I was really impressed with his energy. I usually be like wait a minute, when politicians are involved but I think he is a whole good guy. WTF."

As previously reported, the new studio is "a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told" and "a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.