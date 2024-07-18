50 Cent sees increase in streams following Donald Trump assassination attempt

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

50 Cent noted he was trending after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, but apparently his music was, too. Billboard reports his song "Many Men (Wish Death)," used in memes and TikToks created after the news broke, saw a 250% increase in streams July 13-15, up from the previous Saturday-Monday period. It garnered a total of 2.2 million U.S. on-demands during this time, also seeing a rise of over 2,000 in sales, per Luminate.

The uptick comes after shots were fired during Trump's campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday. People responded with the development of memes, most soundtracked by the "Many Men" lyrics "Many men/ Wish death 'pon me." 50 also shared a meme on his socials, featuring Trump on his Get Rich or Die Tryin' album cover. "Trump gets shot and now I'm trending," he captioned it.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!