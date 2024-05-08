50 Cent suing ex-girlfriend for defamation

50 Cent is suing his ex-girlfriend for defamation after she accused him of rape and abuse.



In the court documents obtained by ABC News, the rapper – birth name Curtis Jackson – says his ex Daphne Joy Narvaez "falsely and publicly" made the accusations against him in a "purposeful attempt to, on information and belief, destroy his personal and business reputation, harm Jackson's commercial and business interests, negatively affect his custody case, and prevent him from seeing his minor son."



The two were in a relationship from 2011 to 2013 and share an 11-year-old son named Sire.



"Despite being given ample opportunity to retract a false and malicious retaliatory accusation, Ms. Narvaez has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son's relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a 'rapist,'" 50's lawyers said in a statement.



"The motivation behind this appears to be Ms. Narvaez's unfortunate entanglement and misguided loyalty to Mr. Combs, who we believe to be underwriting this attack and whom Mr. Jackson has been warning Ms. Narvaez and others about for many years," the statement continued, referencing Sean "Diddy" Combs.



Earlier this year 50 filed for sole custody of his son after finding out that Narvaez had been named as one of Diddy's "sex workers" in a lawsuit against the mogul. Narvaez has denied these claims. In March, federal agents raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami on sex trafficking suspicions.

Narvaez made her accusations against 50 in a March 28 Instagram post, writing, "I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned. Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me."

Narvaez has not publicly responded to 50's defamation suit.

