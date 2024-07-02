Amazon Music's version of MEGAN includes exclusive commentary from Megan Thee Stallion

Amazon Music is providing a unique listening experience for fans who want to hear Megan Thee Stallion's new album, MEGAN. Included in this exclusive release is commentary from Meg about all 18 songs on the project.

Speaking about "Where Them Girls At," which she recently performed on the BET Awards, Meg said she and Lil Ju recorded the song intending to "make something that the girls are gonna really want to twerk to."

"I start thinkin' about all the songs that I used to like when I was first learning how to twerk, and when I was first really, you know, poppin my stuff! So I definitely want to sample KStylis," she says of the track, which samples his song "Booty Me Down." "Because I feel like everybody in Texas, everybody from the south knows who that is, and everybody knows he was definitely making the bangers. So we definitely had to sample one of my favorite twerk anthems."

For "Accent," Meg says she collaborated with GloRilla because "I feel like people with Southern accents, people just love it when we speak."

"They want to hear me say it again…I feel like people love to hear Glo talk. I definitely love her accent," Meg continues. "I feel like Houston and Memphis accents—these are like the top 2 sexiest accents in the south."

Meg also explains how she and Victoria Monét came together on "Spin," how it feels to have a feature from UGK and more.

Amazon Music's exclusive listening experience also includes the song Meg recorded for Prime Day as a bonus track. Fans can ask Alexa to "play a hottie beat" if they want to freestyle over the instrumental, and tag #Megan on posts for a chance to have her share it on her social media.

