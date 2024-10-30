Ari Lennox wants to be released from contract with Interscope and Dreamville

Ari Lennox wants to be released from her contract with Dreamville and Interscope. Taking to social media Tuesday, she vented about her frustrations with the labels, which she says have dropped the ball on numerous occasions, including marketing and keeping her protected.

"Interscope and Dreamville have been playing with me all month and I'm so exhausted. I'm so tired of people treating me like they're sorry for me and like l'm the face of mental health. I'm ok and l've never been happier," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "What I don't like is being signed and lied to and manipulated. Not one person at those labels ever knew how to market or protect me. Y'all don't know the half. Constant let down [sic] and neglect. This industry stuff will never be for me."

Ari also elaborated on her frustrations for nearly 20 minutes on Instagram Live, which she later posted to her feed.

“I wish I had a label that wouldn’t have me out here trying to explain why I need advertisement ... for my record. ... Why am I begging for advertisement? Why am I paying for my own Google ads? No, it’s not OK," she said. "So, I just want to be released, and it’s just that simple. And I’m tired of being nice, and I was trying to do everything the right way, but now I’m pissed. This was my final straw. I have communicated effectively and no one cares, so now we’re here in toxic-a** social media world, or this is how I’m deciding to express myself in a toxic way. But, we’re here, and I don’t know how else to get it through people’s thick head. Like, stop playing with me.”

Interscope and Dreamville were tagged in the caption, which read, "I want out of my contract."

