BET adds Ice Spice, Tyla, Ms. Lauryn Hill and YG Marley to 2024 BET Awards lineup

BET

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

With the 2024 BET Awards nearly two weeks away, more of the lineup has been announced. Joining previously announced performers Muni LongVictoria MonétGloRillaLatto, Sexyy Red and Shaboozey are Ice Spice, Tyla and Ms. Lauryn Hill with YG Marley.

Country star Tanner Adell will also perform, but on the BET Amplified stage.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 2024 BET Awards will take place in LA and air live on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Drake leads the charge with seven nominations, followed by Nicki Minaj, who has six nods. J. Cole, SZABeyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Usher and performers Sexyy Red, Victoria Monét and Tyla are also up for awards.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!