Beyoncé gives South Carolina coach Dawn Staley her flowers after NCAA title victory

Beyoncé's flower-giving spree continues, with Dawn Staley the latest recipient.

The South Carolina women’s basketball coach received a bouquet of flowers, some merch and a note from Queen Bey that read, "To Coach Staley and the entire South Carolina Gamecocks, me and my family watched your games and cheered you on through the entire season. I am so proud of you, all of my love.”

Dawn read the note aloud in a clip shared to her socials, which sees her dancing to Bey's "Texas Hold 'Em." She then expressed her gratitude for the nice gesture.

“Bey, thank you! We appreciate you,” Dawn said. “We’re honored to wear your gear. It says, ‘Always Been Country.’ Well, guess what, I’ve been in the South for 16 years. I’m a little country, too! This is because of you, Bey. Keep inspiring. We love you.”

For the uninitiated, Dawn's Gamecocks recently beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, leading them to their second national championship in three years, per the Carolina News and Reporter.

Greenville News reports Dawn's now the first Black Division I coach to complete a season undefeated and the first Black coach to win three national titles.

