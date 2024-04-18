Big Sean tapped to kick off NFL Draft with performance in his native Detroit

Big Sean has been drafted by the NFL, but it's not to play for one of its teams.

Instead, he's been tapped as the headlining performer for the Bud Light NFL Draft Concert Series, taking place in his native Detroit from April 25 to April 27. He's set to take the Draft Theater stage April 25 at 6:15 p.m. ET, before the NFL Draft's first round at 8 p.m.

The next day will see a performance by the Detroit Youth Choir, while Michigan's own Bazzi will help wrap up the concert series on April 27, the third and final night.

"With the Draft coming to Detroit, we knew the importance of representing the rich cultural history and music legacy of this city as part of our NFL Draft Concert Series," says Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL. "With an incredible lineup of headliners who all hail from the region, we're excited for these great artists to help us create an amazing on-site experience for our fans and prospects."

The NFL Draft Concert Series is a free event, with general admission on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can sign up for the NFL OnePass app for access to draft festivities or go to the Hart Plaza, where there will be exhibits, games and more.

