'Billboard' preps list of top 25 pop stars of 21st century; 50 Cent, Alicia Keys, Cardi B among honorable mentions

Billboard is gearing for the release of its 25 Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century list. Ahead of its reveal, the mag has unveiled the honorable mentions (#26 through #50), which include 50 Cent, Alicia Keys and Cardi B.

According to Billboard, 50 Cent's breakout following the release of his debut album was worth mentioning, and his "mercenary approach to rap led to absolutely stratospheric commercial heights." But he failed to make the top 25 because he hasn't gotten a Hot 100 top 10 hit as a lead artist or a Billboard 200 #1 album since his album Curtis sold less in a battle against Ye's Graduation. He also hasn't been releasing as much music because his focus is now Hollywood and business.

Keys was praised for the "show-stopping singles" on Songs in A Minor and the Diary of Alicia Keys, as well as the songs on subsequent albums with sing-alongs "for the heavy-hearted for well into the next decade." It claims, however, that her "time as a pop superstar was nonetheless mostly limited to her first three albums, and she hasn't had a real hit single since 2012."

As for Cardi B, Billboard says her "sustained commercial power and multi-platform superstardom has only become more impressive," noting she's "one of the most influential female rappers ever, and one of the most bankable hit-makers across all of hip-hop." She's not in the top 25 because her "mainstream breakthrough came two-thirds of the way through those 25 years."

Other honorable mentions are Sean Paul, Chris Brown, Doja Cat, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott, Nelly and SZA.

