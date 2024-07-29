Blxst announces I'll Always Come Find You Tour

If you're looking to head to a Blxst concert, he may be making his way to find you.

The singer has announced an upcoming tour, which currently consists of 30 shows across North America. He'll launch the trek in Houston on Oct. 1, visit cities including New Orleans, Dallas and LA, and wrap Dec. 5 in Honolulu. Leon Thomas, Joyce Wrice and Joony will serve as special guests, and songs from all his projects will be played.

Ticket sales will start Tuesday with Citi presales; the general sale launches Friday. One dollar of each ticket sold will go toward scholarships for inner-city students in LA. Fans can sign up for presale access.

The tour is in support of I'll Always Come Find You, Blxst's official debut album. He tells ABC Audio he had more confidence this go-round than he did recording his other albums.

"When I made No Love Lost, it was like my introduction to the game. This was my first time putting out a solo project, so I didn't really know what I was doing. I didn't even have no tools to really do anything crazy. I was learning how to produce in real time, learning how to engineer," Blxst says.

This time, however, he was "more intentional with my message."

"I know exactly what I want to get across and just understanding my role not only as an artist, but as a man, as well, the role that I play within my family, my business, my personal relationships, it's all into this project, all these experiences and the trials and tribulations that got me to this point," Blxst says. "I'm pouring it out, and I'm sure somebody will be able to take this and be like, 'OK, this is food for thought.'"

