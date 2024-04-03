Chance the Rapper, wife Kirsten parting ways after five years of marriage

Photo by Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, have decided to call it quits. They announced their plans to get divorced in a joint statement shared Wednesday.

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," read the post on their Instagram Story. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

"God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together," they continued, referring to 8-year-old Kensli and 4-year-old Marli. "We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you."

Chance and Kirsten exchanged vows in 2019; they've been together for over a decade.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!