Charlie Wilson's thoughts on fans using phones during show

Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for M2M Construction

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

When Busta Rhymes recently took the Essence Festival stage, he expressed his displeasure with fans who use their phones during the show.

"F*** them camera phones. Let's get back to interacting like humans. Put them weird-a** devices down. I ain't from that era. Them s**** don't control us all. F*** your phone," Rhymes said at the time.

While Charlie Wilson says Busta's not wrong for wanting fans' attention, he doesn't mind as much when it comes to his own performances.

"I prefer people to party with me, I don't care how you do it," Wilson tells TMZ. "I'm fine with fans standing up, on a handstand, I don't care." He notes there are benefits to phone usage, as "word of mouth" and going live are good for business.

