Common, Fantasia and more to perform at concert celebrating reopening of Detroit landmark

Eminem will have a hand in an event celebrating the reopening of Detroit's Michigan Central Station, which is making its return after over three decades. He and his manager, Paul Rosenberg, are serving as executive producers of Live from Detroit, a 90-minute star-studded concert taking place on Thursday.

Per the landmark's Instagram, the event will "ignite and showcase the spirit of Detroit through a lineup of musical performances," including Common, Fantasia, Kierra Sheard, Slum Village, Diana Rossand The Clark Sisters. It will also feature "short films, appearances by local luminaries, and narratives of innovation and culture from across the city and the region."

Live From Detroit will be livestreamed Thursday on Peacock and NBC's YouTube at 8:30 p.m. ET; a one-hour special will air June 9 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

