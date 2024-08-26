Diddy moves to dismiss Rodney Jones suit

Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday sought to dismiss a civil lawsuit by Rodney Jones, claiming the music producer’s complaint is an “attempt to dress up a run of the mill commercial disagreement as a salacious RICO conspiracy” to siphon money from the rap mogul.

An attorney for Combs, Erica Wolff, mocked Jones’ lawsuit as more than 100 pages of “countless tall tales, shameless celebrity namedrops, and irrelevant images” that lack “a single viable claim” against Combs.

“Replete with legally meaningless allegations and blatant falsehoods, the Second Amended Complaint’s true purpose is to generate media hype and exploit it to extract a settlement,” the motion to dismiss said.

Jones sued Combs for alleged sex trafficking and sexual assault, claiming Combs "forcibly touched and attempted and/or threatened to touch" Jones' intimate areas while they worked on The Love Album: Off the Grid.

In the motion to dismiss, the defense said Jones failed to explain where and when the alleged assault occurred and failed to show how he was coerced to commit a sex act.

“Mr. Jones’s lawsuit is pure fiction — a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement. There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving – in a court of law – that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made-up and must be dismissed,” Wolff said in a statement.

Tyrone Blackburn, attorney for Rodney Jones, responded to the suit in a statement, noting, "This is nothing more than a billing exercise by Sean Combs' latest set of lawyers. It is a weak attempt to fill their pockets before he is indicted, and they decide to haul a**, just like his five previous lawyers did." He added, "[I]f their client does not engage in salacious behavior, I would not have anything salacious to file. I pick my clients; I do not pick their facts."

