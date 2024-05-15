Diddy posts cryptic Instagram message: "time tells truth"

Amid his mounting legal troubles, Diddy has posted a cryptic message to Instagram.



The post simply reads "time tells truth," and he captioned it "LOVE." The comments section remained active with both positive and negative responses.



Back in November, Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual assault, which was settled shortly after. But more accusations against Diddy followed and in March, his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents as part of an ongoing investigation into human trafficking.



In a statement following the raids, Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, called the search warrants an "unprecedented ambush" and a "witch hunt."



No criminal charges have been filed in the investigation.

