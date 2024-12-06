Doechii performs 'Alligator Bites Never Heal'﻿ songs and more on NPR's 'Tiny Desk'

NPR released a new episode of Tiny Desk, and this time it was Doechii's time to shine.

With the help of a full band, two background singers and some horns, she performed live renditions of songs from her Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape, including a jazz arrangement of "BOOM BAP," "NISSAN ALTIMA" with a Southern praise break outro and a rock-inspired version of "CATFISH."

Doechii wrapped the eight-song set up with a track from her debut album, Oh The Places You'll Go, that she specifically wrote for Black women.

"As a dark-skinned woman, there's a very unique experience I'm trying to internalize. ... This is dedicated to all the beautiful Black women in the room," she said before performing "Black Girl Memoir."

Doechii's Tiny Desk concert follows her performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she took the stage with "BOILED PEANUTS" and "DENIAL IS A RIVER."

“I felt heavily inspired by the lineage of Hip Hop and how it contributes to who I am today. This is my first self choreographed performance and one of the most important things I wanted to highlight was my connection to black women through Hip Hop," she wrote afterward. “This is my take on the future of Hip Hop. This is blackness. This is luxury. This is history.”

Up next, Doechii will be honored Saturday at Variety's annual Hitmakers celebration with the Hip-Hop Disruptor award. She'll perform at the TDE holiday concert and toy drive on Dec. 12 and at Spotlight: Doechii on Dec. 18. Taking place at the Grammy Museum, the latter event will also see her talk about her three Grammy nominations, her new album and her creative process. Tickets go on sale Saturday at noon PT.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.