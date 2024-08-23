Doechii previews upcoming mixtape with "BOOM BAP"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Doechii says "BOOM BAP" on her new single, which has just been released.

The song finds her flaunting her many skills as she continues to work toward breaking the musical barriers that many try to place on her. "They want real rap from a b**** like they out-rappin' a b****/ Yeah, she can clap a lil' bit, do that, they ain't sayin' s***," Doechii raps on the track. "That a** a magnet, I get it, you know, attractive and s***/ I just can't sing a lil' bit? I mean, that s*** was a hit."

The song is a preview of her upcoming mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, on which she'll jump between genres, including psychedelic soul, spiritual jazz and rap, all while flexing both her Tampa roots and LA set. The mixtape is due to arrive Aug. 30.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!