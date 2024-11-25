Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Tyla and Beyoncé among nominees for Billboard Music Awards

Will Drake hold his title for most wins at the Billboard Music Awards? Guess we'll see at this year's show.

Drake currently has 39 awards, as does Taylor Swift. He's nominated in eight categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist, versus Taylor's whopping 16 nods. He's also up for Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist, facing off against Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar in both categories.

Kendrick's earned eight nominations as well, with Top Rap Artist placing him against Metro Boomin and Future, his collaborators on "Like That," which is up for Top Rap Song against his own "Not Like Us."

Nicki Minaj and GloRilla represent the women in rap, with the former nominated for Top Rap Female Artist, Top Rap Touring Artist and Top Rap Album, and Glo securing a nomination as Top Rap Female Artist.

As for the R&B stars, SZA's nominated six times for awards including Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Radio Songs Artist. Tyla picks up her first-ever BBMA nominations, up for a total of eight awards at the 2024 show.

While Beyoncé has in the past been nominated for her R&B music, her Cowboy Carter album has earned her nods in the categories of Top Country Female Artist and Top Country Album.

Brent Faiyaz, The Weeknd, Tommy Richman, Muni Long, Chris Brown, Usher, Doja Cat, Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music and more were also nominated.

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards will take place Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, airing for the first time on multiple platforms. It will be available to watch on FOX and Fire TV Channels, and on-demand on Paramount+.

