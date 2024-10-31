Drake releases music video for 'No Face'

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Drake has released the music video for "No Face," released back in August as one of the songs on his burner account @plottttwistttttt.

The black-and-white clip, directed by Theo Skudra, finds Drake and members of his crew taking over an empty mall, where they drive their ATVs and SUVs in OVO merch.

“This is the s*** that my daddy had raised me on/ N***** got lit off the features I skated on/ I gotta know, I gotta know/ How you get lit off the n**** you hatin’ on?” Drake raps.

Playboi Carti appeared on the original version of the song when it dropped in August, alongside "Sod" and "Circadian Rhythm (The Language 2)." His verse is excluded from the music video and the official version released to streaming services.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!