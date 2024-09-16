Eddy Grant wins legal fight against Donald Trump over “Electric Avenue” use

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay damages to singer Eddy Grant over his use of Grant's 1983 hit "Electric Avenue" during the 2020 election.
Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay damages to singer Eddy Grant over his use of Grant's 1983 hit "Electric Avenue" during the 2020 election.
