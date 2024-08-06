Father of Kehlani's daughter seeking full custody, claims she's in a sex cult

The father of Kehlani's 5-year-old daughter, Adeya, is looking to gain full custody of his daughter, as he claims the singer's in a sex cult.

Javaughn Young-White recently filed a paternity petition, alleging his name's not on Adeya's birth certificate because Kehlani went "through a home birth orchestrated by what I would describe as a cult."

He claims he requested to have his name added to the birth certificate and alleges Kehlani hasn't provided him with Adeya's Social Security number, which he's not sure she has “based on [Kehlani’s] actions and behavior.”

His main reason for filing, however, was his concern that Kehlani's been “involved in this cult for the past few years," which allegedly “controls her actions and her behavior, including when it comes to the upbringing of our daughter.”

He claims in his petition that Kehlani has prevented him from seeing Adeya for months because her cult leader, Neto, who has "numerous accusations of committing sexual assault against women and young girls," "had a vision that I was a danger to our daughter and would kill her."

Young-White alleges that Neto performs "religious ceremonies" on Adeya with no one allowed in the room. He also claims he was "physically restrained and threatened by members of the cult when I attempted to retrieve our daughter."

He alleges that Kehlani has allowed Adeya to take baths with an adult woman they call Messiah while under the influence of psychedelic drugs. He also alleges that Adeya's left "in the care of her fellow cult members" when Kehlani's on the road.

In addition to full custody, Young-White wants child support, his name to be added to Adeya's birth certificate and a psychological exam to determine if Kehlani has bipolar disorder.

ABC Audio's request for comment wasn't immediately returned.

