Flo Milli graces NPR's 'Tiny Desk'

It's Flo Milli's turn to shine on NPR's Tiny Desk.

The rapper recently appeared on the program, tapped as part of its Black Music Month celebration. She took the stage with her background singers, the Floettes, and Atlanta's Band of Brothas, performing "Conceited," "Bed Time" and "In the Party" before introducing her viral hit "Beef FloMix."

“This next song was my first song to ever blow up. I wrote this in my mom’s house [when] I was 18. This is my baby," she said. Flo then closed out the set with “Weak” and an acoustic version of “Never Lose Me” featuring a new verse.

Flo was part June's all-female lineup, which also put a spotlight on Tems, Brittney Spencer, Tierra Whack and Chaka Khan.

"So, this sort of occurred to me this time last year like, 'Wow, it's too many dudes,' and I want to really go for it this year, and really honor the women that helped shape Black music to me, which is all music," producer and host Bobby Carter said. "I knew this was going to be something that we would do last year."

