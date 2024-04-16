Future and Metro Boomin announce We Trust You Tour

Future and Metro Boomin are hitting the road for the We Trust You Tour.



Coming off their joint album collaborations We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, the duo will be kicking off a 27-date North American arena run on July 30 in Kansas City, Missouri. They'll make stops in Detroit, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Las Vegas and more, before playing their last show on September 9 in Vancouver, BC.



Future and Metro will also be taking the stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois, on August 3.



There will be a Cash App Card presale for the tour starting Wednesday, April 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

