Governor Ron DeSantis sends aid to Oklahoma in the wake of several deadly tornadoes

TALLAHASSEE. Fla. — After a weekend of several deadly tornadoes, Florida sends aid to Oklahoma in an effort to help their response and recovery.

Governor Ron DeSantis has deployed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to head to the city of Sulphur, and Oklahoma City to assist in their response and recovery efforts after strong tornadoes swept the region.

At least five people were killed, including a four-month-old baby after a strong, estimated EF-3 tornado slammed the city of Sulphur and Marietta, Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service.

At least 100 people were injured, 30 of which were in the town of Sulphur, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Governor J. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for 12 counties after the storms.

