Halle Bailey, ﻿Beyoncé, Coleman Domingo and Jada Pinkett Smith among 'People's Most Intriguing list

People revealed its list of 25 Most Intriguing People of the Year, naming music and entertainment stars who "kept us talking in 2023."

Singer/songwriter Halle Bailey, one-half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle, landed atop the list for her career expansion into the movie and film world. She "made a big-screen splash," People says, as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid and is gearing up for another major role as Nettie in The Color Purple.

Also featured for his film work is Coleman Domingo, who's labeled as a "leading man" on the list. He'll soon play Mister in the upcoming Color Purple musical theater adaptation and is also recognized for his civil rights activist role as Bayard Rustin in Rustin.

Beyoncé's named for her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, where she traveled across the globe putting on shows now chronicled in a concert movie Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Coco Gauff made headlines for becoming the youngest American tennis champion since Serena Williams in 1999. She's also named for her historic and inspirational tennis run that includes her first-round win over Venus Williams at only 15.

Jada Pinkett Smith rounds out the group of Black influential people featured on the list. She's recognized for her headline-topping year, which included her Worthy memoir promo run and revelations made public about her marriage and relationship to Will Smith.

Other influential stars included in the magazine's cover issue are Britney Spears, Pamela Anderson, Bradley Cooper and Taylor Swift.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.