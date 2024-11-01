Halle Bailey, Smokey Robinson hosting 'A Motown Christmas' featuring Gladys Knight, Jamie Foxx, Ashanti

With Halloween in the past, many are already focusing on their plans for the Christmas season. NBC, for example, has just announced A Motown Christmas special, which will bring together legends and contemporary stars for performances of more than 25 Motown hits and a few holiday favorites.

The lineup includes Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, The Temptations, Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, mgk, October London and Pentatonix, with Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey taking on hosting duties.

There will also be tributes to Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Motown founder Berry Gordy as well as an exclusive performance from the Broadway company MJ the Musical.

"Motown's timeless hits have played as a soundtrack for American families for the last six decades. NBC is honored to spotlight the iconic legacy of Motown with a festive celebration for the holiday season," said Jen Neal, NBCUniversal Entertainment's executive VP of live events & specials.

Debbie Allen will serve as executive producer of A Motown Christmas, as will Suzanne de Passe and Madison Jones of De Passe Jones Entertainment. Rickey Minor is the musical director and SpringHill's the leading production of the telecast.

"I'm thrilled to be back in the saddle with Motown and Suzanne de Passe to bring to the world this much-needed holiday family special. The music of Motown has always been magical, and we are going to sing and dance everyone into Christmas joy!” Debbie said.

A Motown Christmas will air Dec. 11 on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT and the following day on Peacock.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.