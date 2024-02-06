Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks and more to be honored at 'Essence'’s Black Women in Hollywood awards

What do Halle Bailey and Danielle Brooks have in common? Aside from being singers, actresses and stars of 2023's The Color Purple, they're among the honorees for Essence's 17th annual Black Women in Hollywood awards.

Essence announced the news Tuesday, noting Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the executive producer for CW's All American, and Starz's Kathryn Busby, behind the expansion of the Power universe, will also be honored.

The event, which celebrates Black women for their contributions to film and TV, will take place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday, March 7, with a Radiant Power theme intended to highlight women who thrived in the entertainment business despite industry challenges, like the twin Hollywood strikes. Cliff "Method Man" Smith will serve as the night's host.

The ceremony will air on OWN and be available to stream on Max/Discovery+, though the date and time have yet to be announced.

