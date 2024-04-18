“Happy Cud”: Kid Cudi reveals engagement

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount+

By Andrea Tuccillo

Kid Cudi has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the rapper posted photos of the two from the London premiere of the Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff Knuckles. The first photo features Cudi looking lovingly at a smiling Lola, while the other two show them posing on the red carpet in matching black outfits styled by YSL.

He captioned the pics, "My fiancé[e] Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all. Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola."

"Happy Cud in full effect," he wrote.

As previously announced, Cudi is set to perform at Coachella this weekend. He'll be hitting the road this summer for a world tour in support of his album Insano, which came out in January.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!