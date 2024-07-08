ICYMI: Ice Spice booed at Rolling Loud Europe, Playboi Carti teases new album and more

-- Ice Spice was met with boos at Rolling Loud Europe Sunday when she took the stage with her Taylor Swift collab, "Karma." Her reaction: She simply blew kisses to the crowd.

-- SZA's song "Kill Bill" is her first-ever #1 Billboard hit, but she admits to comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg that its lyrics are a bit extreme.

"You might kill your ex?" Amelia asked, to which SZA replied, "Oh my God, after I said that, I was like, ‘That was so crazy and harsh.' I was just randomly slightly enraged."

"So you'd rather be in jail than alone?" Amelia continued, referencing another set of lyrics from the song. "I would rather be alone than in jail." SZA replied, "Me too. 'Cause I sung that it has to be the case."

-- During his set at the Splash! Music Festival in Chemnitz, Germany, on Friday, Playboi Carti teased some new music as proof that his album is imminent. "I promise you the album is coming," he said. "So it's only right that I come here tonight and give you a world premiere." He then performed two new songs: "All Red" and "G-Wagon."

-- Billboard reports Cardi B is being sued by producer duo Kemika1956, who claim her hit single "Enough (Miami)" uses bits of their 2021 song "Greasy Frybread," heard in the FX series Reservation Dogs, without their permission. The duo's requesting "statutory damages; a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to prevent further infringement, followed by a permanent injunction; a court order requiring the defendants to recall and destroy all infringing copies of the work; and declaratory relief establishing the plaintiffs' alleged ownership of the copyrighted material in question."

