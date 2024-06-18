ICYMI: Ice Spice teases new song, Fantasia receives key to her hometown and more

Ice Spice is getting fans ready for her new song. The rapper teased the track on her socials Monday, sharing a video in which she rapped, "Got these b****** copying my pose/ Got these b****** biting all my flows/ Like ballerinas, keep 'em on their toes/ And I really write, like f*** a ghost." Many social media users likened her flow to that of Nicki Minaj.

A street has been named after Fantasia in her hometown of High Point, North Carolina. During the street renaming ceremony, she received the key to the city and the county. "I realized how much I miss my city ( High Point Nc) the place where I was born and raised, the place that taught me everything I know," Fantasia wrote on Instagram. "They showed up today and gave me a street name, highway signs, a key to our City and for the first time Ever a key to the County. It's so much I want to say, but I'm still in awe of all the Love and support from today."

As a woman in the music industry, Tems has noticed moments when she'd distract men in the studio. To prevent this from happening and keep the focus on work, she only wears baggy clothes to her sessions. "I want you to not be seduced by me," she said in a recent interview.

50 Cent announced the lineup for his Humor & Harmony Festival, taking place in Shreveport, Louisiana, from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11. Jeremih, Muni Long, Katt Williams, DC Young Fly, Gary Owens and Bill Bellamy are on the bill, as well as Cam'ron, French Montana and 2 Chainz.

