ICYMI: Megan Thee Stallion's desired collab, Mariah Carey's "back to work" and more

-- Megan Thee Stallion has had quite a few collaborations throughout her career, crossing over to pop on numerous occasions. But there's one person she still wants to work with. Speaking to People, Meg revealed she would love to team with Taylor Swift on some music.

“I love Taylor Swift, and I would like to collab with her one day,” she said. “She’s a stallion too, she’s a tall girl. I love that. We would be so cute next to each other."

-- Cardi B shared a random photo featuring the number 11, which may have something to do with her upcoming album. KenBarbie suggested this was the case on the social platform X, which Cardi later retweeted. Fans note that her outfit at the BET Experience also featured the number and that her birthday is on Oct. 11. Also swirling on the internet were rumors that Cardi has given birth to a baby girl. This has yet to be confirmed.

-- Mariah Carey is "back to work" following the deaths of her mother and sister, Alison, on the same day. "It's been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone's love and support so much and I can't wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her singing her song "It's Like That."

