ICYMI: Travis Scott, Victoria Monét, Metro Boomin and more

Travis Scott modeled VETEMENTS' Spring/Summer 2025 collection on Friday during Fashion Week. He walked down the runway in an all-black outfit designed by Guram Gvasalia. That same day, Travis added a few soccer jerseys to his website, which appear to be inspired by countries including Argentina, Brazil, England, Chile, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Rod Wave has a new album on the way. Titled Last Lap, it's set to drop on Oct. 11. Previews include "Passport Junkie" and the recently released "Fall Fast in Love," which was accompanied by a music video. Rod's set to launch his Last Lap tour with Moneybagg Yo and Toosii on Oct. 19.

It has been reported that while in China, Ye announced an upcoming album titled Bully. He performed a song that may appear on the album; it's called "Beauty and the Beast."

In anticipation of JAGUAR II (Deluxe) arriving Oct. 4, Victoria Monét unveiled its track list. Ten new tracks are on the album, including "D*** at Night," "Don't Sleep" featuring Thundercat, the previously released "SOS (Sex on Sight)" with Usher and "We Might Even Be Falling In Love" featuring Bryson Tiller.

While discussing Mayor Eric Adams' recent indictment on his It Is What It Is podcast, Cam'ron revealed that he turned down an offer to receive the key to New York City. "Last month, they called me to see if I wanted the key to the city. I said, 'I don't want to be involved with nothing.' I said, 'That ain't really up my alley right now,'" he said.

Metro Boomin released another issue of his comic book series, The Metroverse. There are only 4,000 physical copies of Metro Boomin: The Rise #2.

