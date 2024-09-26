ICYMI: Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and more

Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar's music video "Goosebumps" has passed the 1 billion mark on YouTube eight years after its release. It's now Scott's second video, following "Sicko Mode," to make it to the Billion View Club. Kendrick previously appeared in the club as a feature on Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood (Remix)."

The Weeknd is getting fans excited for his upcoming collaboration with Playboi Carti, "Timeless." He shared what appears to be a screenshot from the video on X, and it features the two back-to-back, with Carti wearing a samurai helmet and The Weeknd with a simple pair of shades.

Timberland is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.'s debut album, Ready to Die, and his cultural influence with the Christopher Wallace Collection, due out Sept. 27. It features a wheat and a black version of the 6-inch boot, decorated with images and lyrics from the album. The collection will be available at select Foot Locker and Champs Sports locations, with proceeds going toward the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation.

Snoop Dogg has signed a deal with Reservoir Media, covering publishing for his catalog and that of Death Row Records, which Snoop scooped up in 2022.

