J. Cole releases "Trae The Truth in Ibiza" music video

J. Cole has released a new music video for "Trae The Truth in Ibiza."

It features lo-fi clips of him and Trae Tha Truth during a trip to the island, but mainly footage of Cole reflecting on what he's accomplished since the early days of his career, shown via clips of a younger version of himself.

"I looked at the date [of the video Trae Tha Truth sent]. That s*** said July 5, 2012. I called Scott. I was like, 'Yo, Scott, go to the drive and see if we have anything from July 5 or around 2012,'" Cole says in the beginning of the video, explaining the footage featuring baby-faced Cole. "First, he found late July, like No I.D. conversations. I'm like, 'Nah, that's not it.' He's like, 'Wait, there's another folder.' That s*** started with the plane. The first shot is the plane of us landing."

"Trae The Truth In Ibiza" appears on Cole's Might Delete Later, released back in April. He's since appeared on Future and Metro Boomin's "Red Leather," Cash Cobain's "Grippy" and, most recently, Tems' "Free Fall."

(Video contains uncensored profanity).

