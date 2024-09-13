Janet Jackson says she once split her pants in front of the queen

By Andrea Tuccillo

Janet Jackson is recounting an experience she had with a wardrobe malfunction – and no, it's the one you're thinking of.

In an interview with British Vogue discussing her iconic fashion moments, the singer said she once split her pants while performing for Queen Elizabeth II.

"Funny story," she said. "I was performing for the Queen of England, and we were doing Rhythm Nation. Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack."

Jackson said she couldn't believe what had just happened, but she had to keep on going. "I never turned my back to her, which, some of the choreography, I was supposed to," she said. "I just faced forward."

"Could you imagine if I just would have flashed her for just a hot second?" she added.

