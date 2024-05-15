Kehlani announces new album, 'CRASH'

Israel Riqueros

By Andrea Tuccillo

Hot off the success of her current single, "After Hours," Kehlani has announced her fourth studio album, CRASH, will be released on June 21.

The singer also released the album's artwork, which features her sitting atop a crushed red car, her reflective outfit made to resemble broken glass.

CRASH follows her 2022 album, blue water road

After unveiling the music video for "After Hours" on May 9, Kehlani teased her next song release with a 30-second snippet. "wanna drop my favorite one next idc," she wrote. "next 2 u when y'all want it."

