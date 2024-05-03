Kendrick Lamar hits Drake with another diss track, "6:16 in LA"

Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

By Andrea Tuccillo

Before Drake even had a chance to respond to Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" diss track, K. Dot has hit him with another one.

The rapper dropped "6:16 in LA" on Friday, May 3, with the title poking fun at Drake's similarly titled tracks, "4 PM in Calabasas" and "8 AM in Charlotte." The song takes aim at Drake's OVO crew, name-drops his song "Toosie Slide" and accuses Drake of harassing people to unsuccessfully try to get dirt on Kendrick.

"Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person / Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it / Can't Toosie Slide up out of this one, it's just gonna resurface / Every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose," Kendrick raps.

The Kendrick/Drake beef has been back and forth for a while. Prior to "Euphoria," Drake had released the diss tracks "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."

