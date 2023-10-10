Kirk Franklin honored with own day in Georgia

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

By Jamia Pugh

Congratulations are in order for Kirk Franklin, who has been honored with his own day in DeKalb County, Georgia.

He accepted a plaque at a dedication ceremony on Monday, October 9, during his free pop-up concert at Atlanta's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

After, Franklin shared video of the event to his Instagram Story, which shows him performing one of his songs and participating in a meet-and-greet with fans.

The special recognition comes just a few days after the gospel legend dropped off his latest album, Father's Day, his first studio project in four years, with features from Tori KellyChandler MooreJonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr.

