Lauryn Hill says Pras' lawsuit is "full of false claims and unwarranted attacks"

Lauryn Hill has responded to the lawsuit fellow Fugees member Pras filed against her Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, she released a lengthy statement, which she contends presented "some clarity and facts."

"I've been silent and pushing through because I understood that Pras was under duress because of his legal battles and that this was perhaps affecting his judgment, state of mind and character," Lauryn wrote on Tuesday. She then addressed some of Pras' claims, which she says are "false," "unwarranted attacks."

Lauryn first noted that Pras' lawsuit failed to mention he received $3 million ahead of the tour, a requirement she says he made in order to pay his legal fees. To ensure he got what he needed, she says she and Wyclef Jean deferred their advances, and she, as a result, was left to cover "most of the tour expenses." Lauryn claims Pras is currently in breach of an agreement as he's yet to pay back his loans.

Lauryn also clarified that her Miseducation tour was being planned with or without The Fugees, who only became involved once she learned about Pras' legal battles. Since her show was already happening, she adds the group used the same production and all Pras had to do was "show up and perform."

The singer also addressed Pras' claim that she tried to step in and "save the day," noting he actually "thanked me for 'saving his life.'" Though she clarifies she wasn't around when "he decided to make the unfortunate decision that lead [sic] to his current legal troubles," Lauryn says she's "taken it upon myself to help."

She adds that it's "disheartening" to see her "band mate and someone I considered a friend" in this position, but notes that she does "hope things work out for him."

