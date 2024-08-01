LeToya Luckett has tied the knot

LeToya Luckett has found love again. The former Destiny's Child star is now married to husband Taleo Coles.

According to Essence, the two married at the Le Tesserae in her hometown of Houston, Texas. They exchanged vows in front of a crowd of 200 loved ones, including some star-studded guests.

Among those in attendance were Ms. Tina Knowles, Bun B, LaTavia Roberson and more. Hailey Kilgore, who plays LeToya's daughter on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, sang as she walked down the aisle, and Pastor Devon Franklin officiated the wedding. Lil Keke performed at the reception, and Bryan Michael Cox was behind the 1s and 2s.

According to Essence, LeToya and Taleo shared a mutual friend for over 20 years but didn't meet and explore their connection until 2022. This took place after LeToya prayed to God, asking for "release from past issues" and "a heart that was complete and whole."

Despite initially being in different cities, Taleo moved from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Houston once their relationship became serious. He also embraced her two children and the idea of creating a blended family.

LeToya's wedding to Taleo marks her third marriage. She was previously married to the father of her children, Tommicus Walker, and to Rob Hilman.

